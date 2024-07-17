SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,024,142 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 929,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,249,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

