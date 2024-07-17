SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

