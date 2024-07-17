SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $17,279,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $440.13 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.