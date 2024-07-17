SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 445.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $165,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,454,656.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,188 over the last 90 days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

