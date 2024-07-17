SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 415.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

Teleflex Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $229.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

