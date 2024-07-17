SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.