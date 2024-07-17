SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 617.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,964.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 225.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

