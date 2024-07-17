SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $168.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

