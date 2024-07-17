SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 69,657 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $10,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE JWN opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

