SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 294.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in News by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. News Co. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

