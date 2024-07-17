SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

