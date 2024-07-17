SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,198,242 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,819,000 after acquiring an additional 163,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

CTSH stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.