SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,459 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $786.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.