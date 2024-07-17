SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,056 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

