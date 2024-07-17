SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

TAN opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

