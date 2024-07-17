SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.