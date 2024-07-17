Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHO

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.