Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Shopify Stock Performance
