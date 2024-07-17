Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 5.4%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Stock Down 0.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 240.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Aegon has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.