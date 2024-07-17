Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 5.4%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AEG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of AEG opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Aegon has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.