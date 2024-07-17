Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Increases By 8.8%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,196,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 3,857,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Arizona Metals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
About Arizona Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arizona Metals
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- High-Profile EV Stock: A Long Shot, Loser or Legend-Killer?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is It Time to Step Back into This Retailer’s Stock?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- This Aviation Stock Takes Flight on Cathie Wood Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.