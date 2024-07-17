Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Increases By 8.8%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,196,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 3,857,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Arizona Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arizona Metals stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

