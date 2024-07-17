Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Increases By 6.0%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 661.5 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of ASMPT stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. ASMPT has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

