Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Expands By 6.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 25,390,000 shares. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ASTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ASTS opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

