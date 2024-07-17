Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rises By 5.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.11. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

