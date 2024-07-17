Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Increases By 6.6%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,071,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 13,202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
BHP Group Stock Down 2.6 %
BHPLF opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
