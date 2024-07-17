Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Decreases By 5.6%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daktronics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $701.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $26,959.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,793.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $475,996. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 32,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

