Short Interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Decreases By 5.2%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $328,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 564.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 6.8% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

