Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declines By 5.3%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 54.9% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

