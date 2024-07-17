Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declines By 5.3%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.
Shares of FCF opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
