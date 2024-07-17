Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Drops By 5.4%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 123,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Five Point Trading Down 0.7 %

FPH opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Five Point has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,495.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,979 shares of company stock valued at $595,920. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Point by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

