Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 12.5%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

freenet stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. freenet has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $693.69 million during the quarter.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.