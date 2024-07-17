Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Drops By 5.5%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. Analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

