Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Expands By 12.1%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.