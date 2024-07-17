Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Expands By 12.1%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.