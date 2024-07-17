Short Interest in Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Drops By 9.5%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 2,670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 604.1 days.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
GRPOF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Grupo Traxión has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
About Grupo Traxión
