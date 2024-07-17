Short Interest in Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Drops By 9.5%

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 2,670,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 604.1 days.

Grupo Traxión Price Performance

GRPOF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Grupo Traxión has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

About Grupo Traxión

Grupo Traxión, SAB. de C.V. operates as a mobility and logistics company in Mexico. It operates through Cargo, Logistics Solution, and Personnel and Student Transportation segments. The company offers dry and refrigerated boxes, hoppers, platforms, mid-range units, intermodal and multimodal, imports and exports, domestic distribution, cross-borders, ports, cross docks, and door-to-door freight services; logistics integration services, such as land management, control tower, networks consultancy, eCommerce, domestic trips, imports and exports, consolidated, specialized, storage, cold chain, in-house, cargo, door-to-door, land, air, and maritime services; and warehousing services, including dedicated warehousing, shared warehouses, platform crossings, inventory management, product unloading and loading, finishing and raw materials, exports shipping, inverse logistics, automated and aleatory systems, and collection by radiofrequency and/or voice, as well as copacking and production for exports, such as labeling, product assembling, promotional materials, thermal-forming, and sealing.

