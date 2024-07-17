Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Rises By 16.1%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.6 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

