Short Interest in Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Increases By 11.1%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.5 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of HMDPF opened at C$77.18 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a twelve month low of C$35.79 and a twelve month high of C$117.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.41.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.2024 dividend. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

