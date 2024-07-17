Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Grows By 11.0%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hays Price Performance
Shares of HAYPF stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Hays has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.
Hays Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.