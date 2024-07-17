Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after buying an additional 4,865,997 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 712,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 149,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

