Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of SIA opened at C$14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

