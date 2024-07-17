Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

