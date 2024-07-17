Silk Road Medical’s (SILK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SILK. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,549,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,111,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,922,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,693,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

