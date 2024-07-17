Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
