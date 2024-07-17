Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.