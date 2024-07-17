SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SLM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,812.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

