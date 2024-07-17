SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $35.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

SMART Global Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,835,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810,022 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 331.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 199,585 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $5,198,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

