Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after buying an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 843,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

