SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.47

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.47 and last traded at $144.84, with a volume of 26131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.69.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

