Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

SPR stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

