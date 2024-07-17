Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.