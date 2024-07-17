StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile



StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

