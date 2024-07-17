Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 102,800 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $21.51.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
See Also

