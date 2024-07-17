Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 102,800 shares.The stock last traded at $21.52 and had previously closed at $21.51.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 431,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 209,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

