Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Summit Materials worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

