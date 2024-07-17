Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

