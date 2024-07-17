Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,804,598.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.23.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

